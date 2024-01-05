Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Stock Price Up 3%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.80 and last traded at $37.58. Approximately 181,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,404,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.48.

FLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.86.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. Fluor’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Fluor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Fluor by 46.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fluor by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

