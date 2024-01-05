Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Down 9%

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) fell 9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.30. 244,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,559,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Down 6.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $836.89 million, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.90.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

