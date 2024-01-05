Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $537,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ONEOK by 500.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $614,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.88. The stock had a trading volume of 402,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,359. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.84. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on OKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

ONEOK Company Profile



ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

