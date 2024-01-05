iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 91,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 237,962 shares.The stock last traded at $22.52 and had previously closed at $22.39.
iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $513.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period.
About iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF
The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
