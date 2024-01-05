Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after buying an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $565.00 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $593.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $257.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

