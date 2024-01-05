Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Shares Down 5.4%

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 834,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 963,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Atreca Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Atreca

In related news, major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 274,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $109,895.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Atreca in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atreca by 111.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atreca in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Atreca by 248.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Further Reading

