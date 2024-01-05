Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $240,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $28,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.44.

Aflac Trading Down 1.1 %

AFL opened at $82.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.92. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.13%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.