Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,998,000 after purchasing an additional 105,943 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543,508 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 570,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $71.75 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $89.32. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

