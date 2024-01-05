Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $94.65 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.17. The company has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.