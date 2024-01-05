Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $194.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.52 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The firm has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.23.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

