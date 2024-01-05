AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 38,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% during the third quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,875,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,606,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,851.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,558.52 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,619.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,546.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

