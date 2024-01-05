Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $229.84 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

