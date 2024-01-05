Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 7,082 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE USB opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

