BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 38.5% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 47.4% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $237.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.36 billion, a PE ratio of 76.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.52 and a 200-day moving average of $248.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

