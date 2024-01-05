BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases 114 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,461,884.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $270.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.31. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.63 and a 52 week high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

