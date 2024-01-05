Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.