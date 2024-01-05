Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 8,188 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,148 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,188 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Intel by 14.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,626 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in Intel by 43.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $197.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

