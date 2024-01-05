Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Danaher by 7.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Danaher by 16.1% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 9,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 4.5% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,415,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $847,381,000 after buying an additional 89,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, York GP Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. York GP Ltd. now owns 22,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHR opened at $232.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.18 and its 200 day moving average is $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $247.62.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

