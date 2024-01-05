Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,788,000 after purchasing an additional 149,787 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,103,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,380,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after acquiring an additional 343,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.79.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $122.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

