Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 1,089 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 559.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 179.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $29.10 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.04.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

