Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s Largest Position

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 20.1% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wealth Management Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $29,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,013,000 after purchasing an additional 653,862 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,469,000 after purchasing an additional 107,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,566,000 after purchasing an additional 582,697 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.64. 676,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,713,205. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.64. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.23.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

