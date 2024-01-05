Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) is Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Wealth Management Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealth Management Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $11,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.20. 40,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,240. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $256.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

