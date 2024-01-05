Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Increased by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.47. 134,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,880. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $547,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $547,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,971,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $301,369.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,761. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

