Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 1,478 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.6 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.94. The stock had a trading volume of 167,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.92.

Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

