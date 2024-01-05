E&G Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,640,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.41. 7,747,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,602,326. The firm has a market cap of $272.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

