Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 4,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 42,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,575,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $5.65 on Friday, hitting $736.73. The company had a trading volume of 94,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $420.36 and a twelve month high of $801.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $711.53 and a 200-day moving average of $669.66.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

