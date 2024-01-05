Geneva Partners LLC Has $5.05 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Geneva Partners LLC cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up 3.4% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $9.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $984.85. 9,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,754. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $638.78 and a twelve month high of $1,018.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $961.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $900.62. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.71.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,269,384.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,167 shares of company stock worth $109,871,524. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

