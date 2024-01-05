Reinhart Partners LLC. Lowers Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.24% of Sensata Technologies worth $13,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 235.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 23.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ST. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

ST traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.40. 394,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

