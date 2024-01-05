Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 1,032 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $802,968,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,590,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $162.25. 286,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,617. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.75. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $166.28. The firm has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,092 shares of company stock worth $20,942,942 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.63.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

