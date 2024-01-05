Reinhart Partners LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Reinhart Partners LLC. cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE:SWK traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.31. 258,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,809. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.62.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -830.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

