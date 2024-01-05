Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $17,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.66. 29,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,697. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.22 and a 52-week high of $180.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.28.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

