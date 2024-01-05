Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $22.74 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lowered its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $22,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 50,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.12. 125,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,130. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.35. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $64.52.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

