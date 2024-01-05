Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $19.08 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,707 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.14% of TransUnion worth $19,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

In other TransUnion news, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRU stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.55. The company had a trading volume of 318,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,330. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.01. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of -49.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

