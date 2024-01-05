Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,978 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.0 %

F stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,398,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,997,684. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

