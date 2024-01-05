Medical Properties Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 236,299 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 370% compared to the typical daily volume of 50,262 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 450.9% during the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 339,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 278,269 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 329,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 58,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,702,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,107,000. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -71.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.24%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPW. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

