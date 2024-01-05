Legacy Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $469.56 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $380.53 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The company has a market cap of $363.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $457.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.87.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

