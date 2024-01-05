Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,048,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,483 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.75% of Waste Management worth $464,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WM opened at $178.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $181.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.45.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

