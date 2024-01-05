Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.4% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 73.2% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $614.42. 476,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,167. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $586.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.51. The company has a market capitalization of $583.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $636.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

