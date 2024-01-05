Compass Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,710 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 0.5 %

GLW stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.44. 432,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,665. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.10. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. Corning’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

