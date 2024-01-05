The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,542. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.08.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

