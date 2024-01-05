Reinhart Partners LLC. Buys 112,604 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,604 shares during the quarter. Insperity accounts for approximately 4.2% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $81,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Insperity by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 105.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 573.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Insperity in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Insperity by 113.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NSP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.46. 10,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,056. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.66. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.56 and a 1-year high of $131.09.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 177.45% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th.

View Our Latest Research Report on NSP

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,945,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $1,363,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,650 shares in the company, valued at $55,643,826. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,886 shares of company stock worth $4,685,372. 5.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.