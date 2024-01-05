AM Investment Strategies LLC Acquires 805 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 247,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $558,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,940,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth $630,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.41. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $29.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,973,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

See Also

