Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

ULTA traded up $5.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $474.59. 124,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,713. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $441.40 and its 200 day moving average is $433.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

