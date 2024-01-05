Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,319 shares of company stock worth $4,400,492. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:WSM traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $196.72. 77,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,082. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.35. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $209.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WSM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

