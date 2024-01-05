Gill Capital Partners LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 83.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,221,000 after buying an additional 2,414,100 shares during the period. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $45,267,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,068,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,519 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE AR traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. Analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Antero Resources

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.