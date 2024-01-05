Sawyer & Company Inc Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.94. The company had a trading volume of 500,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,735. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.12.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Scotiabank began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

