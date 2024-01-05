Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 480 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Gill Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 174,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUS traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $51.03. 46,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,665. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.43.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.