DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 36,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 48,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

DNP Select Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.82. 273,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,131. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $11.84.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.