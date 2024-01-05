Gill Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 361.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,892 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,145.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,502,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,327 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after buying an additional 516,051 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after buying an additional 436,544 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 871,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after buying an additional 319,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 282.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 400,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 296,003 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 280,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,510. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $20.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

