Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 14,429 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Gill Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,429 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.0% in the second quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. WorthPointe LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.6% during the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $217,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of PAPR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.46. 290,273 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $693.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.23.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.